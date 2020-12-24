Axis Mutual Fund renames ‘Axis Multicap Fund’ to ‘Axis Flexicap Fund’

After the revision, Axis Flexicap Fund will invest minimum 65% to maximum 100% in equity and equity related investments, maximum 35% in debt and money market investments, and maximum 10% in units issued by REITs & InvITs (earlier the asset allocation was such that the scheme shall invest minimum 80% to maximum 100% in equity and equity related investments, maximum 20% in debt and money market investments, and maximum 10% in units issued by REITs & InvITs). Furthermore, the scheme shall invest in debt instruments having structured obligations/credit enhancement as per limit prescribed by SEBI and amended from time to time. Not more than 20% of the net assets of the Axis Flexicap Fund can be deployed in stock lending as per the current provisions.