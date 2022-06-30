At Axis Mutual Fund, a growing portfolio of problems

However, some investors are beginning to chafe at the communication gap. “Other AMCs also have periods of underperformance but they take the trouble to explain it. The frontrunning related note was also perfunctory and that’s not reassuring," said Shiladitya Banerjee, a Kolkata-based professional at an audit firm. If the alleged case of frontrunning is limited to Joshi, then Axis MF can move on and assure its investors that it is a case of one bad apple. Investors sitting on the sidelines want three key questions answered. One: are there other instances of so-called frontrunning that are yet to be uncovered? Two: was the senior management lax in keeping a check on the fund managers? Three: is the fund house investigating these anomalies with rigour?

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}