Mumbai: Axis Mutual Fund on Thursday sold 94.97 lakh shares or 2.22% equity stake in V-Guard Industries for ₹152.18 crore, via open market transactions.

The mutual fund manager offloaded 9.50 million shares of V-Guard Industries in secondary market at an average price of ₹160.25 per share on the National stock Exchange (NSE), valuing the transactions at ₹152.18 crore, the bulk deals data showed.

The mutual fund held 4% equity stake in the company as per the shareholding pattern as of June 2020.

SBI Mutual Fund bought the shares sold by Axis, exchange data shows.

On a consolidated basis, V-Guard Industries a drop of 93% in net profit to ₹3.64 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with a net profit of ₹53.03 crore in Q1 June 2019. Net sales fell 42.3% to ₹408 crore in Q1 June 2020 over ₹706.65 crore in Q1 June 2019.

From the beginning of the year, V-Guard Industries lost 20% against a loss of 7% in the benchmark index, Sensex. From March lows, the stock gained while Nifty was up 47%.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated