Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Mutual Funds >News >Axis Mutual Fund sells 2.22% of equity of V-Guard Industries worth 152 crore
The companies raised money for funding expansion plans, retiring debt, supporting working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

Axis Mutual Fund sells 2.22% of equity of V-Guard Industries worth 152 crore

1 min read . 10:19 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • SBI Mutual Fund bought the shares sold by Axis, exchange data shows
  • The mutual fund held 4% equity stake in the company as per the shareholding pattern as of June 2020

Mumbai: Axis Mutual Fund on Thursday sold 94.97 lakh shares or 2.22% equity stake in V-Guard Industries for 152.18 crore, via open market transactions.

Mumbai: Axis Mutual Fund on Thursday sold 94.97 lakh shares or 2.22% equity stake in V-Guard Industries for 152.18 crore, via open market transactions.

The mutual fund manager offloaded 9.50 million shares of V-Guard Industries in secondary market at an average price of 160.25 per share on the National stock Exchange (NSE), valuing the transactions at 152.18 crore, the bulk deals data showed.

The mutual fund manager offloaded 9.50 million shares of V-Guard Industries in secondary market at an average price of 160.25 per share on the National stock Exchange (NSE), valuing the transactions at 152.18 crore, the bulk deals data showed.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The mutual fund held 4% equity stake in the company as per the shareholding pattern as of June 2020.

SBI Mutual Fund bought the shares sold by Axis, exchange data shows.

On a consolidated basis, V-Guard Industries a drop of 93% in net profit to 3.64 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with a net profit of 53.03 crore in Q1 June 2019. Net sales fell 42.3% to 408 crore in Q1 June 2020 over 706.65 crore in Q1 June 2019.

From the beginning of the year, V-Guard Industries lost 20% against a loss of 7% in the benchmark index, Sensex. From March lows, the stock gained while Nifty was up 47%.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated