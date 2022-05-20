Axis mutual fund terminates its assistant fund manager: Details inside

"Further to our ongoing investigation, his conduct and following the decision to suspend him, the employment of Mr Viresh Joshi (Chief trader and fund manager) with Axis AMC and Axis Mutual Fund has been terminated with effect from May 18, 2022, and he will no longer have any association whatsoever with Axis AMC and Axis Mutual Fund. Accordingly, Joshi ceases to be a key person of Axis AMC," the fund house said in an official statement earlier.

