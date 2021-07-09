Axis Mutual Fund to launch floater fund; details here

Announcing the launch of the NFO, Chandresh Nigam, managing director and chief executive officer, Axis AMC, said: “The economic fundamentals are improving gradually and returning to normalcy. These are early signs of a pickup in demand, and we believe we are on the cusp of a new growth cycle. The country is also likely at the bottom of the interest rate cycle and we expect rates to see a gradual rate hike cycle in the medium term. With the launch of this fund, we believe that we will provide an efficient solution for short-term investors looking to navigate a possible rising rate environment."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}