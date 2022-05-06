Axis Mutual Fund under Sebi lens over suspected violations

“Sebi considers front running to be one of the most serious offences and in recent years has even brought amendments to its regulations relating to fraudulent and unfair trading practices to prohibit front running by intermediaries and individuals. Even the entities who have direct or indirect access to non-public information regarding a big client order or pending mutual fund trades have been included in the wide language of the law. Mutual fund regulations were also amended to bring in a strict Code of Conduct to pin the responsibility on fund managers, MD & CEO and the Board of the AMC to ensure that such matters are reported to Sebi and are not hushed up inside through internal examinations." said Sumit Agrawal, founder, Regstreet Law Advisors and a former Sebi officer.