Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has announced the launch of Bajaj Allianz Flexi Cap Fund, which will be available with all the major unit-linked insurance products (Ulips) offered by the company.

As per the life insurance company, the fund will provide investors with the opportunity to diversify their portfolio across market cap segments, in turn focusing on the diversification of assets.

Bajaj Allianz Flexi Cap Fund plans to focus on new-age businesses and emerging sectors, as well as companies that are leveraging technology and prioritizing digital adoption.

Sampath Reddy, chief investment officer, Bajaj Allianz Life said, “The fund will have a diversified portfolio with allocation across market caps (like large, mid and small cap segments) to take benefit from each of these market segments. In this fund we will also look to invest in some of the new-age companies, which are embracing technologies with digital adoption in their business models, and in other growth-oriented companies."

“Overall, the fund will complement our other fund strategy offerings and allow investors to participate in long-term growth opportunities in the Indian market," he said.

As per the insurer, Bajaj Allianz Flexi Cap Fund is suitable for core long-term portfolio of the investor.

Investors should keep in mind that funds offered along with Ulips aren’t regulated by the markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and shouldn’t be confused with the funds offered by the asset management companies.

Every Ulip has an option of certain funds, which people invest in such as large-cap or small-cap fund.

People should invest in an Ulip after assessing the objective of purchasing a plan and their insurance as well as investment needs.