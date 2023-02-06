Bajaj Allianz Life unveils sustainable equity fund; to offer stocks with high ESG scores. What does it mean?
- The fund is benchmarked to the Nifty 100 ESG Index, and it will park investors' money in businesses that have high ESG scores and will concentrate on stocks that are included in benchmark ESG indices.
Bajaj Finserv's life insurance arm, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has launched Sustainable Equity Fund for investors. This equity fund will allow investment in companies that are socially responsible and have been evaluated on relevant Environment (E), Social (S), and Governance (G) factors. The fund will be available on the insurer's flagship ULIPs.
