Bajaj Finserv, one of India’s leading and diversified financial services groups, has received the final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to start its mutual fund operations as Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund.

Bajaj Finserv MF aims to create a tech-driven, multi-channel approach to serve investors across various touchpoints and geographies in order to build a future-ready asset management company.

“A resurgent India, rising investor confidence and digital access to financial services is leading to high adoption of mutual funds. The approval from Sebi is strategically important for Bajaj Finserv as it enables the company to complete its suite of financial solutions for retail customers. With Ganesh Mohan at the helm, our mutual fund business will inspire a new approach to investing and sustained, long-term wealth creation," said Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and managing director of Bajaj Finserv.

“With greater awareness among investors to stay invested over the longer term, it is an opportune time for the group to build its mutual fund offering for investors. The mutual fund business will align with the Group’s philosophy of being future-focused and tech-driven. Coupled with our innovation DNA and a win-win approach for our partners, our business model is focused on creating long-term returns for our investors," said Ganesh Mohan, chief executive officer, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management (BFAML).

Mohan has been part of Bajaj Finserv for eight years as group head of corporate strategy, before he took over as CEO of BFAML.

The leadership team also includes Nimesh Chandan as the chief investment officer (CIO), who has over 22 years of experience in investing in Indian capital markets. He has been part of the mutual fund industry for 17 years. Prior to joining BFAML, he was head-equities at Canara Robeco AMC.

With the addition of mutual funds to its large portfolio of businesses, Bajaj Finserv's offerings include asset acquisition and lifestyle enhancement through financing, asset protection through insurance, family protection through life and health insurance, healthcare needs for the family, savings and investment products, and retirement planning.