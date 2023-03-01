Bajaj Finserv gets Sebi licence for its mutual fund foray
- Bajaj Finserv MF aims to create a tech-driven, multi-channel approach to serve investors across various touchpoints and geographies in order to build a future-ready asset management company
Bajaj Finserv, one of India’s leading and diversified financial services groups, has received the final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to start its mutual fund operations as Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×