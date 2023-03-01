Bajaj Finserv gets SEBI license to start mutual fund business

“A resurgent India, rising investor confidence and digital access to financial services is leading to high adoption of mutual funds. The approval from SEBI is strategically important for Bajaj Finserv as it enables the company to complete its suite of financial solutions for retail customers. With Ganesh Mohan at the helm, our mutual fund business will inspire a new approach to investing and sustained, long-term wealth creation," said Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv.