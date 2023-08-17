Bandhan Mutual Fund Launches Bandhan Nifty IT Index Fund: Key things to know1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 12:33 PM IST
Bandhan Mutual Fund launches Bandhan Nifty IT Index Fund to capture growth potential in the Indian IT sector
Bandhan Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Bandhan Nifty IT Index Fund, an open-ended equity scheme tracking the Nifty IT index, with an aim to capture the growth potential of the Indian Information Technology (IT) sector.
