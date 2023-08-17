Bandhan Mutual Fund Launches Bandhan Nifty IT Index Fund: Key things to know

Highlighting why investors should consider investing in the Bandhan Nifty IT Index Fund, Vishal Kapoor, CEO, Bandhan AMC said, “The Indian IT sector is at the forefront of global innovation, establishing itself as a technology powerhouse and a leading player in the global IT landscape. Over the years, the Nifty IT Index has generated healthy returns for its investors delivering a handsome 17% annual return over the last 10 years and outperforming major sectors."