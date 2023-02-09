Bank of India Multi Cap Fund: A low risk option to diversify mutual fund investment
Bank of India Mutual Fund launched its new fund offer named ‘Bank of India Multi Cap Fund’ for investors who are looking for a low risk option to invest across large cap, mid cap, small cap stocks
To meet the demand of investors who are looking for a low risk and diversified option of investment, Bank of India Mutual Fund launched a New Fund Offer(NFO) named Bank of India Multi Cap Fund. The NFO will enable the investors to choose an equity scheme which will invest across large cap, mid cap, small cap stocks.
