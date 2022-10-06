Bank of India Mutual Fund appoints Mohit Bhatia as CEO

Bank of India Investment Managers Private Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of India. As per industry estimates, Bank of India Mutual Fund had an average AUM of ₹3,054.36 for the July- September quarter
NEW DELHI: Bank of India Investment Managers Private Ltd has announced that it has appointed Mohit Bhatia as its chief executive officer, effective 4 October.
Bhatia has over 26 years of professional experience in mutual funds and financial services industry in areas of sales and distribution, team building, marketing & branding, building of digital eco-system.
His last assignment was with Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd. as head-sales and marketing. During his tenure, the fund house reached assets under management (AUM) of ₹50,000 crore.
His previous work experiences include tenures with Franklin Templeton AMC as head–retail advisory services; Axis Bank as zonal head wealth–North India; DSP Merrill Lynch Investment Managers as head-North India and later as head-banking channel pan India and Alliance Capital AMC.
Commenting on his appointment, Bhatia said, “We will endeavour to enhance the reach and accessibility of our existing as well as new MF products and investment solutions through an optimal combination of physical infrastructure and enhancements in a seamless digital eco-system for our investors and distributors. With the support of our BOI MF team, I would like our AMC to become a significant player in the SIP/ periodic investing constructed over the next 3-5 years, by enhancing our distribution reach and by aiming for performance consistency of products that is backed by strong investment processes and a robust risk management framework."
“We will be focused on building a scalable and self-sustaining business model and endeavour to ensure that interests of all stakeholders are adequately addressed through right balance between growth and profitability," he added.
Bhatia is a BE (mechanical engineering) and an MBA from Management Development Institute (Gurgaon).
Bank of India Investment Managers Private Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of India. As per industry estimates, Bank of India Mutual Fund had an average AUM of ₹3,054.36 for the July- September quarter.