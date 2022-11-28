Baroda BNP Paribas launches Multi Asset Fund, NFO opens today

While launching Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund, the fund house said “The asset classes that the fund invests in have low correlation with each other, with this the fund aims to create an all-rounder portfolio that has potential to perform across market cycles. Moreover, having a single portfolio saves you from the operational hassles of investing in these assets individually and managing and tracking multiple portfolios. Thus, this fund helps you get the benefits of multiple asset classes in one and aims to earn better risk adjusted returns across market cycles."