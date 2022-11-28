Baroda BNP Paribas launches Multi Asset Fund, NFO opens today

The establishment of the Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund, an open-ended scheme investing in equity, debt, and gold ETF, has been announced by the Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund. NFO invests in a combination of equity, fixed income, and gold ETFs and has opening and closing date of November 28, 2022 and December 12, 2022. Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund will be benchmarked against a customized index comprised of 65% of Nifty 500 TRI + 20% of Nifty Composite Debt Index and 15% of INR Price of Gold. Rs. 5,000 is the minimum application amount for the fund, and further contributions are in multiples of Rs. 1.
The establishment of the Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund, an open-ended scheme investing in equity, debt, and gold ETF, has been announced by the Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund. NFO invests in a combination of equity, fixed income, and gold ETFs and has opening and closing date of November 28, 2022 and December 12, 2022. Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund will be benchmarked against a customized index comprised of 65% of Nifty 500 TRI + 20% of Nifty Composite Debt Index and 15% of INR Price of Gold. Rs. 5,000 is the minimum application amount for the fund, and further contributions are in multiples of Rs. 1.
Mr. Jitendra Sriram (experience with over 25 years) and Mr. Vikram Pamnani (Experience of 12+ years) will manage the fund by keeping the investment objective to seek long-term capital growth by investing in allocation ranging for equities between 65-80%, fixed income and Gold ETFs at 10-25% each along with upto 10% in units of REITs and INVITs.
Mr. Jitendra Sriram (experience with over 25 years) and Mr. Vikram Pamnani (Experience of 12+ years) will manage the fund by keeping the investment objective to seek long-term capital growth by investing in allocation ranging for equities between 65-80%, fixed income and Gold ETFs at 10-25% each along with upto 10% in units of REITs and INVITs.
“Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund provides investors the opportunity to take exposure to an offering which is well-diversified across asset classes. It is a good investment option for first time and seasoned investors alike, as it saves the hassle of investing, tracking and maintaining investments in multiple strategies," said Suresh Soni, CEO, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund. He further added that “it is also suitable for seasoned investors looking for asset class diversification and portfolio with allocation to gold."
“Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund provides investors the opportunity to take exposure to an offering which is well-diversified across asset classes. It is a good investment option for first time and seasoned investors alike, as it saves the hassle of investing, tracking and maintaining investments in multiple strategies," said Suresh Soni, CEO, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund. He further added that “it is also suitable for seasoned investors looking for asset class diversification and portfolio with allocation to gold."
Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has said in a statement that “The fund aims to follow a multi cap investment approach backed by robust research, holding around 45-55 stocks with diversified allocation across sectors. When it comes to Fixed Income, the fund seeks to invest in a high-quality portfolio of debt & money market instruments to generate income with relatively low credit risks. The fund will seek exposure towards Gold through investments in Gold ETFs."
Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has said in a statement that “The fund aims to follow a multi cap investment approach backed by robust research, holding around 45-55 stocks with diversified allocation across sectors. When it comes to Fixed Income, the fund seeks to invest in a high-quality portfolio of debt & money market instruments to generate income with relatively low credit risks. The fund will seek exposure towards Gold through investments in Gold ETFs."
While launching Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund, the fund house said “The asset classes that the fund invests in have low correlation with each other, with this the fund aims to create an all-rounder portfolio that has potential to perform across market cycles. Moreover, having a single portfolio saves you from the operational hassles of investing in these assets individually and managing and tracking multiple portfolios. Thus, this fund helps you get the benefits of multiple asset classes in one and aims to earn better risk adjusted returns across market cycles."
While launching Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund, the fund house said “The asset classes that the fund invests in have low correlation with each other, with this the fund aims to create an all-rounder portfolio that has potential to perform across market cycles. Moreover, having a single portfolio saves you from the operational hassles of investing in these assets individually and managing and tracking multiple portfolios. Thus, this fund helps you get the benefits of multiple asset classes in one and aims to earn better risk adjusted returns across market cycles."
The joint venture AMC between Bank of Baroda and BNP Paribas Asset Management, a subsidiary of the BNP Paribas Group, is responsible for managing the Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund. In the categories of equity, hybrid, debt, and global fund of funds, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund provides 28 plans.
The joint venture AMC between Bank of Baroda and BNP Paribas Asset Management, a subsidiary of the BNP Paribas Group, is responsible for managing the Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund. In the categories of equity, hybrid, debt, and global fund of funds, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund provides 28 plans.
Catch all the Mutual Fund news
and updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.