Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund launches flexi-cap fund

Commenting on the launch of the fund, Suresh Soni, CEO, Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management, said, “We live in an ever-evolving world. Equity markets reflect this - the top performing companies, sectors as well as market caps keep changing as the economy and businesses evolve. Hence, fund managers should be aware of and adopt an adaptable investing style when managing portfolios. In this regard, Flexi Cap funds can take exposure across market caps and sectors and thereby allow fund managers to optimise the portfolio based on the prevailing market conditions, valuations, and future growth prospects. This makes Flexi Cap funds an all-in-one equity solution, suitable for all market conditions and for a wide variety of investors."

