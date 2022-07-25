Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Mutual Funds / News /  Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund launches flexi-cap fund

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund launches flexi-cap fund

Flexi Cap funds can take exposure across market caps and sectors and thereby allow fund managers to optimise the portfolio based on the prevailing market conditions, valuations, and future growth prospects. (Photo: iStock)
2 min read . 03:53 PM ISTLivemint

  • Baroda BNP Paribas Flexi Cap Fund will focus on identifying investment opportunities across sectors and market capitalisations, aiming to create long-term wealth by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has launched Baroda BNP Paribas Flexi Cap Fund, an equity scheme with the flexibility to invest across market caps. The fund focuses on identifying investment opportunities across sectors and market capitalisations and aims to create long-term wealth by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related securities. 

NEW DELHI: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has launched Baroda BNP Paribas Flexi Cap Fund, an equity scheme with the flexibility to invest across market caps. The fund focuses on identifying investment opportunities across sectors and market capitalisations and aims to create long-term wealth by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related securities. 

The subscription for the new found offer begins 25 July and will close on 5 August. The fund will be managed by Sanjay Chawla, chief investment officer - equity, Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management India Pvt. Ltd. (formerly BNP Paribas Asset Management India Private Limited).

The subscription for the new found offer begins 25 July and will close on 5 August. The fund will be managed by Sanjay Chawla, chief investment officer - equity, Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management India Pvt. Ltd. (formerly BNP Paribas Asset Management India Private Limited).

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Commenting on the launch of the fund, Suresh Soni, CEO, Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management, said, “We live in an ever-evolving world. Equity markets reflect this - the top performing companies, sectors as well as market caps keep changing as the economy and businesses evolve. Hence, fund managers should be aware of and adopt an adaptable investing style when managing portfolios. In this regard, Flexi Cap funds can take exposure across market caps and sectors and thereby allow fund managers to optimise the portfolio based on the prevailing market conditions, valuations, and future growth prospects. This makes Flexi Cap funds an all-in-one equity solution, suitable for all market conditions and for a wide variety of investors."

The scheme will adopt a three-pronged approach to investing. A top-down approach to select sectors, a horizontal approach to choose market caps and a bottom-up approach to select stocks, according to a press release.

“The flexibility to seek opportunities across market caps and sectors could help the scheme to capitalise on their growth potential as well as manage risks through diversification. Guided by our equity investment philosophy, the scheme intends to identify companies that have strong business and economic fundamentals, reputed management, and good long-term growth prospects." said Chawla.

Baroda BNP Paribas Flexi Cap Fund will re-open for ongoing subscriptions within five business days from the date of allotment.

Catch all the Mutual Fund news and updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.