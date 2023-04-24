Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Baroda BNP Paribas Floater Fund, an open-ended debt scheme predominantly investing in floating rate instruments. The scheme opened for public subscription on April 10, 2023, and will close on April 24, 2023. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan

The primary objective of the scheme is to generate regular income through investment in a portfolio comprising predominantly of floating rate instruments and fixed rate instruments swapped for floating rate returns. The Scheme may also invest a portion of its net assets in fixed-rate debt and money market instruments. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the financial objective of the scheme will be achieved.

Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹5000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

The investments under the scheme will be managed by Mayank Prakash and Prashant Pimple.

Fund type: Open-ended

Fund class equity scheme: Floater Fund

Closes on 24th April

Minimum investment: ₹5000

