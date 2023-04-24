Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund NFO closes today. What should investors do?1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 07:41 AM IST
- Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹5000 per plan
Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Baroda BNP Paribas Floater Fund, an open-ended debt scheme predominantly investing in floating rate instruments. The scheme opened for public subscription on April 10, 2023, and will close on April 24, 2023. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan
