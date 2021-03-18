Be flexible with investment time frame or start augmenting funds

With your current investment level and on the assumption of (a rather generous) 12% long-term market return, you stand a decent chance of reaching your goal in 12-13 years. However, the return assumption is on the higher side and, hence, you would do well to be flexible with your time frame or start augmenting investments through the course of the tenure. Regarding the portfolio, I see a rather conservative asset allocation considering your time frame of investments and your ambition. If it is in keeping with your risk tolerance level, then it’s fine, and you can leave the allocation as is; but you would then need to moderate your expectations. At this time, you are investing ₹27,500 in PF accounts, which are fixed-return investments that are unlikely to deliver double-digit returns over the next several years. You are also investing about ₹7,000 in debt instruments via mutual funds. In total, that represents 60% allocation to debt assets. The remaining 40% are going to equity assets through mutual funds, of which a lion’s share goes to a single MNC fund. The remaining amount is scattered among several funds, some investing in India and some overseas.