Behind the front-running case at Axis Mutual Fund

In response to a query about Sebi broadening its investigation into the irregularities at Axis Mutual Fund, the company spokesperson said the asset manager has been conducting an internal probe since February and can’t comment on any specific regulatory action at this stage. “Media is requested not to give credence to market speculations. All other fund managers mentioned in your email (excluding Joshi and Agrawal) continue to discharge their official responsibilities in their respective capacities," the spokesperson said in an emailed response.