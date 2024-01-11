Best mid-cap mutual funds to invest in India in 2024: These 12 mid-cap MF schemes delivered the best return in one year
While mid-cap mutual funds carry a significant amount of risk, certain funds have delivered strong one-year returns. Notably, Nippon India Growth Fund and Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund have generated higher returns than popular indices like Nifty Midcap 50 and S&P BSE MID CAP
Mid-cap Mutual fund (MF) schemes are considered suitable for portfolio diversification as they invest in medium-sized companies that have good growth potential. However, these mutual funds have a significant amount of risk associated with them. These funds are slightly riskier than large-cap stocks and less risky than small-cap ones.