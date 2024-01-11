Mid-cap Mutual fund (MF) schemes are considered suitable for portfolio diversification as they invest in medium-sized companies that have good growth potential. However, these mutual funds have a significant amount of risk associated with them. These funds are slightly riskier than large-cap stocks and less risky than small-cap ones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per data available on SMC, one of the leading financial service providers in India, the top 10 Mid-cap mutual funds in India with the highest one-year returns are Nippon India Growth Fund, Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund, Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund, HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund, HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund, WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund, Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund, among others.

Here are twelve mid-cap funds that delivered the best return in one year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1)Nippon India Growth Fund - Reg - Growth Nippon India Growth Fund - Reg - Growth has delivered a 51.10% return in one year.

2) Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund - Reg - Growth Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund - Reg - Growth has delivered a 49.10% return in one year.

3) Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund - Reg - Growth In one year span, Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund - Reg - Growth delivered a return of 45.60%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4) HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Growth HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund Growth delivered a return of 45.20%.

5) WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund - Reg - Growth WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund - Reg - Growth gave 44.40% return in a year.

6) Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund - Reg - Growth In a year, Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund - Reg - Growth delivered a 43.90 return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7) Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Reg - Growth Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Reg - Growth gave 43.40% return in a year.

8) Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund - Plan A-G In a year, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund - Plan A-G gave a 42.50% return

9) HSBC Midcap Fund - Reg - Growth In a year, HSBC Midcap Fund - Reg - Growth delivered 41.70% returns. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10) Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund - Growth Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund Growth gave a 40.9% return in a year.

11) DSP Midcap Fund - Reg - Growth In a year, DSP Midcap Fund - Reg - Growth delivered 40% returns.

12) Franklin India Prima Fund - Growth Franklin India Prima Fund - Growth gave a 39.10% return in a year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

None of these mid-cap funds were able to give more returns than Nifty Midcap 50 which delivered 52.80%. However, Nippon India Growth Fund, and Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund were able to generate more returns than S&P BSE MID CAP (48.70%).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

