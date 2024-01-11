Mid-cap Mutual fund (MF) schemes are considered suitable for portfolio diversification as they invest in medium-sized companies that have good growth potential. However, these mutual funds have a significant amount of risk associated with them. These funds are slightly riskier than large-cap stocks and less risky than small-cap ones.
As per data available on SMC, one of the leading financial service providers in India, the top 10 Mid-cap mutual funds in India with the highest one-year returns are Nippon India Growth Fund, Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund, Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund, HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund, HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund, WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund, Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund, among others.
Here are twelve mid-cap funds that delivered the best return in one year.
1)Nippon India Growth Fund - Reg - Growth
Nippon India Growth Fund - Reg - Growth has delivered a 51.10% return in one year.
2) Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund - Reg - Growth
Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund - Reg - Growth has delivered a 49.10% return in one year.
3) Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund - Reg - Growth
In one year span, Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund - Reg - Growth delivered a return of 45.60%.
4) HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Growth
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund Growth delivered a return of 45.20%.
5) WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund - Reg - Growth
WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund - Reg - Growth gave 44.40% return in a year.
6) Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund - Reg - Growth
In a year, Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund - Reg - Growth delivered a 43.90 return.
7) Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Reg - Growth
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Reg - Growth gave 43.40% return in a year.
8) Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund - Plan A-G
In a year, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund - Plan A-G gave a 42.50% return
9) HSBC Midcap Fund - Reg - Growth
In a year, HSBC Midcap Fund - Reg - Growth delivered 41.70% returns.
10) Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund - Growth
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund Growth gave a 40.9% return in a year.
11) DSP Midcap Fund - Reg - Growth
In a year, DSP Midcap Fund - Reg - Growth delivered 40% returns.
12) Franklin India Prima Fund - Growth
Franklin India Prima Fund - Growth gave a 39.10% return in a year.
None of these mid-cap funds were able to give more returns than Nifty Midcap 50 which delivered 52.80%. However, Nippon India Growth Fund, and Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund were able to generate more returns than S&P BSE MID CAP (48.70%).
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
