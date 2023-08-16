Best mutual funds: These 7 equity mutual funds have given alpha returns in long term2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Best Mutual Funds: Some Equity MFs in India outperform the benchmark with returns of up to 22.6%
Best mutual funds: Choosing an investment option in India is like shopping for dresses. In both cases, the variety is so much that the buyer or investor is likely to get confused. With so many options available, it is crucial to understand which funds have beaten their benchmark index and which have not. If we see the last five years, the Mutual Fund industry has seen tremendous growth.