Best mutual funds: Choosing an investment option in India is like shopping for dresses. In both cases, the variety is so much that the buyer or investor is likely to get confused. With so many options available, it is crucial to understand which funds have beaten their benchmark index and which have not. If we see the last five years, the Mutual Fund industry has seen tremendous growth.

Many investors are now looking at the mutual fund schemes that have performed better than the market average.

Here is a list of the best mutual funds in India to invest in whose performance has been better than their benchmark

Equity mutual funds have outperformed index over the long term

Franklin India Bluechip - Growth- 17.5%

HDFC Top 100 Fund - Growth 19.5%

Franklin India Prima Fund - Growth 20.2%

Nippon India Growth Fund - Reg - Growth- 22.6%

Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund - Growth19.9%

Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund - Growth- 19.7%

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Growth- 20.4%

The above data is sourced from MFI, FundsIndia Research. The figures are updated as on July 31, 2023. The funds have given 17% to 20% returns over 20 years.

1)Franklin India Bluechip - Growth was launched on 1 December 1993. Franklin India Bluechip Fund is benchmarked against NIFTY 100 as the primary index and NIFTY 100 - Total Return Index (TRI) as the primary index and NIFTY 50 - TRI as the secondary index.

2)HDFC Top 100 Fund - Growth was launched on 4 September 1996. This fund is benchmarked against the NIFTY 100 Total Return Index.

3)Franklin India Prima Fund - Growth was launched on 1 December 1993. The fund is benchmarked to IISL Nifty Midcap 150 TR INR.

4)Nippon India Growth Fund - Reg - Growth was launched on 8 October 1995. The fund is benchmarked to IISL Nifty Midcap 150 TR INR.

5) Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund was launched on 27 August 1998. The fund is benchmarked against NIFTY 50 - TRI as a primary index and NIFTY 500 - TRI as a secondary index.

6) Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund - Growth was launched on 19 September 1994. The fund is benchmarked against the NIFTY 500 Total Return Index

7) HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Growth was launched on 1 January 1995. The fund is benchmarked against the NIFTY 500 Total Return Indexare.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.