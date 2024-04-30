Best Mutual Funds to invest in 2024: What are the best mutual funds in India right now? Well, determining the top or the best mutual funds to invest in depends on various factors such as your investment goals, risk tolerance, investment horizon, and personal preferences. However, some types of mutual equity funds have outperformed their benchmark index in one year.

Equity mutual funds that have outperformed their benchmark index are those whose returns have surpassed the benchmark index's performance against which they are measured. This means these funds have generated higher returns for their investors than the overall market or a specific index they aim to track.

In this article, we have summarised the best mutual funds by picking the top performers from each of the categories (large, mid, small, large mid-cap, flexi, and multi-cap, to suit the risk appetite and investment goals of most of the investors.

Here are some of the best mutual funds across various categories based on their returns:

Best large-cap mutual funds to invest in India

In the large-cap category, Quant Large Cap delivered a return of 55.05%, while Bank of India Bluechip Fund provided a return of 47.38%.

The Quant Large Cap and Mid Cap fund delivered a return of 64.41% for investors looking for exposure to both large and mid-cap stocks.

Quant Large cap- 55.05%

Bank of India Bluechip fund- 47.38%

Quant Large cap and Mid cap- 64.41%

Best mid- cap mutual funds to invest in India

In the mid-cap segment, several funds have performed well. Quant Mid Cap Fund stood out with a return of 72.27%, followed by JM Midcap Fund at 70.98%, ITI Midcap Fund at 69.42%, Mahindra Manulife Midcap Fund at 65.58%, and Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund at 62.61%.

Quant Mid Cap Fund- 72.27%

JM Midcap Fund 70.98%

ITI Midcap Fund 69.42%

Mahindra Manulife Midcap Fund 65.58%

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund 62.61%

Best small- cap mutual funds to invest in India

For those interested in small-cap funds, Bandhan Small Cap Fund generated a return of 78.10%, Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund delivered 73.45%, Quant Small Cap Fund provided 72.10%, and ITI Small Cap Fund returned 70.18%.

Bandhan Small Cap Fund- 78.10%

Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund- 73.45%

Quant Small Cap fund- 72.10%

ITI Small cap Fund- 70.18%

Best multi- cap mutual funds to invest in India

In the multi-cap category, HSBC Multi Cap Fund yielded a return of 63.49%, while Kotak Multicap Fund delivered a return of 61.03%.

HSBC Multi Cap Fund- 63.49%

Kotak Multicap- 61.03%

Best flexi- cap mutual funds to invest in India

Lastly, for flexi-cap funds, JM Flexicap Fund provided a return of 65.92%, Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund delivered 63.93%, and Quant Flexi Cap Fund yielded a return of 60.49%.

JM Flexicap Fund- 65.92%

Bank of India Flexi- 63.93%

Quant Flexi Cap fund- 60.49%

While these funds have demonstrated strong returns in their respective categories, it's important to remember that past performance does not indicate future results. Therefore, conducting thorough research and seeking professional financial advice are recommended before making any investment decisions.

Please note that the information provided is sourced from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) and reflects returns as of April 29, 2024.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision

