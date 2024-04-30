Best Mutual Funds to invest in 2024: Top-performing large, mid, small, multi, flexi-cap funds in one year. Check here
Best Mutual Funds to invest in 2024: What are the best mutual funds in India right now? Well, determining the top or the best mutual funds to invest in depends on various factors such as your investment goals, risk tolerance, investment horizon, and personal preferences. However, some types of mutual equity funds have outperformed their benchmark index in one year.