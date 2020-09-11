Best-performing multi cap equity mutual fund: Here's a look at its portfolio

A comparatively young fund in the multi cap category and the best performer across time periods- Parag Parikh Long Term Equity Fund was launched in May 2013. The scheme has generated over 21% annualised returns in the last one year, splendidly outshining the category average return of 6% in the same time period. In the five year period, the scheme has given over 13% annualised returns to stay at the top. SIP returns have been impressive too. Three-year SIP has generated over 14% returns and five-year SIP has given over 13% annualised. Let's decode how and where the scheme invests to stay at the first position.

A comparatively young fund in the multi cap category and the best performer across time periods- Parag Parikh Long Term Equity Fund was launched in May 2013. The scheme has generated over 21% annualised returns in the last one year, splendidly outshining the category average return of 6% in the same time period. In the five year period, the scheme has given over 13% annualised returns to stay at the top. SIP returns have been impressive too. Three-year SIP has generated over 14% returns and five-year SIP has given over 13% annualised. Let's decode how and where the scheme invests to stay at the first position.

USP

USP Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Th scheme was one of the earliest multi cap fund to invest some portion in international equities. The scheme can invest up to 35% in overseas equities. At present, the scheme invests around 28.59% in international stocks, namely-Amazon, Google Class C, Facebook, ADRs of Suzuki Motor Corp and Microsoft.

Top portfolio holdings

Amazon (8.51%), ITC (7.99%), Google (7.08%), Persistent Systems (6.29%) and Facebook (5.96) are the top five stocks held as on August 31 by the fund. The top 10 equity holdings amount to 58.71% of the portfolio. These include four overseas listings.

Top sectors

Top fove sectors where the scheme is invested are- Internet & Technology (16.33%), Software (13.89%), Finance (13.73%), Consumer durables (10.63%) and Banks (10.20%). The top three sectors comprise 43.95% of the portfolio.

The Portfolio Turnover (excluding arbitrage) was 6.72%. Parag Parikh Long Term Equity Fund is managed by Rajeev Thakkar (domestic equity portfolio), Raunak Onkar (overseas securities) and Raj Mehta (debt portion). The scheme manages AUM worth ₹4,508 crore.