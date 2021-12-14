Edelweiss Asset Management Limited (EAML) today announced that its Bharat Bond ETF - April 2032 series III NFO witnessed a resounding success and received applications amounting over ₹6,350 Cr. The initial NFO issue size with base issue size of ₹1,000 crore with an open green shoe option was oversubscribed by over 6.3x times.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund leads this passive debt category with more than 80% market share and the total AUM of this space has reached around ₹55,000 crore, the AMC said.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary DIPAM, Ministry of Finance said, “the overwhelming response and over-subscription of the Edelweiss MF - Bharat Bond ETF – April 2032 series III issue shows that the product is well accepted and there is enough demand from investors for CPSE Bonds. We are happy to see the total corpus of BHARAT Bond ETFs now crossing over ₹43,500 crore."

Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund said, “we are delighted to see the overwhelming response that Edelweiss MF - Bharat Bond ETF – April 2032 series III (with one April 2032 maturity) has received with collections crossing over ₹6,350 Cr. The issue has oversubscribed by more than 6.3x times against the base issue size of ₹1,000 Cr. The total AUM of this category has reached around ₹55,000 Cr and Edelweiss AMC is a leader in this space with more than 80% market share. This gives us confidence to keep launching Target Maturity Passive Debt Funds in coming time with various maturities across the yield curve."

The Edelweiss MF - Bharat Bond ETF is an exchange-traded fund that invests in the debt of public sector companies. The ETF currently invests only in 'AAA' rated bonds of public sector companies.

The ETF will track the Nifty Bharat Bond Index April 2032. BHARAT Bond Fund of Funds (FOF) with similar maturity was also launched for investors, who do not have demat accounts.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund Bharat Bond ETF program will keep growing further and will provide a safe and secure investment avenue for investors across maturities and provide an easy and alternate method for CPSEs to raise funds, the AMC said.

This new Bharat Bond ETF and Bharat Bond Fund of Fund (FOF) series will mature on 15th April 2032. Now there are 5 Bharat Bond ETFs maturing across the yield curve – 2023, 2025, 2030, 2031 and 2032.

