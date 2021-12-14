Bharat Bond ETF - April 2032 series III successfully raised over 6,350 crore

Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund said, “we are delighted to see the overwhelming response that Edelweiss MF - Bharat Bond ETF – April 2032 series III (with one April 2032 maturity) has received with collections crossing over ₹6,350 Cr. The issue has oversubscribed by more than 6.3x times against the base issue size of ₹1,000 Cr. The total AUM of this category has reached around ₹55,000 Cr and Edelweiss AMC is a leader in this space with more than 80% market share. This gives us confidence to keep launching Target Maturity Passive Debt Funds in coming time with various maturities across the yield curve."