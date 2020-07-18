Bharat Bond ETF garners ₹10,000 crore, over-subscribed more than 3 times1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2020, 06:42 AM IST
- Bharat Bond ETF's final numbers will be released on Monday
- It has a fixed maturity of 3 years and 10 years
The second tranche of Bharat Bond ETF was over-subscribed more than 3 times, collecting around ₹10,000 crore. Bharat bond ETF was launched on July 14 and closed on Friday. The base issue size was ₹3,000 crore and a green-shoe option of ₹11,000 crore, taking the total size to ₹14,000 crore.
"The second series of Bharat Bond ETF received an outstanding response, oversubscribed more than 3 times, estimated collection around ₹10,000 crores with wide participation across categories," Secretary DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) said in a tweet.
It said the final collection numbers are still being tallied and will be released by Monday.
Bharat Bond ETF with a fixed maturity of 3 years and 10 years, had fetched about ₹12,400 crore from its debut offer in December 2019.
The ETF currently invests only in 'AAA' rated bonds of public sector companies.
