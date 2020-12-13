Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Mutual Funds >News >Bharat Bond ETF: Govt plans third tranche in a couple of months
Bharat Bond ETF offered maturity options of 3 and 10 years. in its first tranche,

Bharat Bond ETF: Govt plans third tranche in a couple of months

1 min read . 12:58 PM IST PTI

  • The second tranche of Bharat Bond ETF, which was launched in July, was oversubscribed more than 3 times
  • Bharat Bond ETF, which is a debt exchange traded fund (ETF), offered maturity options of 5 and 12 years in its second tranche

New Delhi: The government is likely to launch the third tranche of Bharat Bond ETF, the exchange traded fund that invests in debt of public sector companies, this fiscal, a source said.

New Delhi: The government is likely to launch the third tranche of Bharat Bond ETF, the exchange traded fund that invests in debt of public sector companies, this fiscal, a source said.

"Central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) have fund raising plans of about 12,000 crore. We are thinking of launching the next tranche of Bharat Bond ETF in a couple of months," the source said.

"Central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) have fund raising plans of about 12,000 crore. We are thinking of launching the next tranche of Bharat Bond ETF in a couple of months," the source said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The second tranche of Bharat Bond ETF, which was launched in July, was oversubscribed more than 3 times, collecting about 11,000 crore. It had fetched about 12,400 crore in its debut offer in December 2019.

The funds raised through debt ETF help in smoothening borrowing plans of the participating CPSEs or public sector banks. It also helps them in meeting their capital expenditure needs.

Bharat Bond ETF, which is a debt exchange traded fund (ETF), offered maturity options of 5 and 12 years in its second tranche, while in the first tranche, maturity options were for 3 and 10 years.

The ETF currently invests only in 'AAA' rated bonds of public sector companies.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.