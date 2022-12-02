Bharat Bond ETF's fourth tranche opens today. What you need to know1 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 08:54 AM IST
- This new Bharat Bond ETF and Bharat Bond Fund of Fund (FOF) series will mature in April 2033
The new and the fourth fourth tranche of the Bharat Bond ETF, India's first corporate bond exchange traded fund (ETF), will be launched by the government today. The new fund offer (NFO) of the ETF will open on December 2 and close for subscription on December 8, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, which manages the fund, said in a statement on Thursday.