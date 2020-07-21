The second tranche of Bharat Bond ETF (exchange traded fund) collected ₹10,992 crore. The ETF was launched on July 14 and closed on July 17 with a base issue size of ₹3,000 crore, a green-shoe option of ₹12,000 crore, taking the total size to ₹15,000 crore.

Bharat Bond ETF was oversubscribed by over three times.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund's Bharat Bond ETF NFO witnessed wide retail participation. It received over 40,000 applications.

"The second series of Bharat Bond ETF received an outstanding response, oversubscribed more than 3 times, estimated collection around ₹10,000 crores with wide participation across categories," Secretary DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) tweeted.

Bharat Bond ETF offers two maturities of five years and 11 years maturing in April 2025 and April 2031 respectively. You can choose to invest based on your investment horizon.

There is no lock in. An investor can buy or sell units on exchange any time during trading hours or through the Edelweiss AMC as a Fund of Fund.

The initial series of Bharat Bond ETF came in December 2019 which was oversubscribed by 1.7 times and garnered over ₹12,000 crore.

The ETF currently invests only in 'AAA' rated bonds of selecetd public sector companies.

