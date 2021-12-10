Bharat Bond ETF third tranche oversubscribed over 6 times

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The third tranche of Bharat Bond ETF, that was launched on December 3 and closed on December 9, 2021. was oversubscribed 6.2 times against the base issue size of ₹1,000 crore. Bharat Bond ETF is an exchange-traded fund that invests in the debt of public sector companies. The ETF currently invests only in 'AAA' rated bonds of public sector companies.

"Overwhelming response seen in BHARAT Bond ETF 2032 NFO. Total collection over ₹6,200 Crs. Issue oversubscribed more than 6.2x against the base issue size of ₹1,000 crores," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a tweet.

"Overwhelming response seen in BHARAT Bond ETF 2032 NFO. Total collection over ₹6,200 Crs. Issue oversubscribed more than 6.2x against the base issue size of ₹1,000 crores," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a tweet.

The funds raised through the debt ETF helps in smoothening borrowing plans of the participating CPSEs or public sector banks. It also helps them in meeting their capital expenditure needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Edelweiss AMC was managing this ETF and the fund house also launched a ‘fund of fund’ (FoF) for this ETF to facilitate retail investors to buy/sell like a normal mutual fund.

Bharat bond ETFs provide higher degree of certainty of returns (if held-to maturity) with a higher safety of capital as it invests in government owned AAA rated public sector bonds, ICICI Securities had said in a note.

