Bharat Bond ETF tranche II oversubscribed 3.7 times, mobilises around 11k cr

New Delhi: Tranche II of Bharat Bond ETF received an overwhelming response, said DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Tuesday.

The Secretary of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management said on Twitter that the issue was oversubscribed by 3.7 times mobilising around Rs. 11,000 crore across 40,000 applications.

The issue was oversusbscribed by 2.3 times in 2025 and 6.5 times in 2031 maturity and entire subscription will be retained, he said.

The first tranche of Bharat Bond ETF had fetched about ₹12,400 crore from its debut offer in December 2019.

Bharat Bond ETF was launched on July 14 and closed on July 17. The base issue size was ₹3,000 crore with a green-shoe option of ₹12,000 crore, taking the total size to ₹15,000 crore.

Pandey said the overwhelming response and over-subscription of Bharat Bond ETF tranche II issue shows there is enough demand from investors for CPSE Bonds.

"This has helped participating CPSEs in raising long term resources that will aid their capex plans in the current financial year," he added.

The ETF currently invests only in 'AAA' rated bonds of public sector companies.

