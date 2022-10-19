Bharat Bond ETFs cross ₹50,000 crore AUM mark. 5 things to know2 min read . 03:10 PM IST
- Bharat Bond ETF is an exchange-traded fund that invests in the debt of public sector companies
Bharat Bond Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), a central government initiative, have crossed the ₹50,000 crore asset under management (AUM) mark in just two and a half years, Edelweiss Mutual Fund (MF) said on Wednesday. Bharat Bond ETF is an exchange-traded fund that invests in the debt of public sector companies. The ETF currently invests only in 'AAA' rated bonds of public sector companies.
Edelweiss AMC is the fund house that manages this ETF and the fund house also launched a ‘fund of fund’ (FoF) for the ETFs to facilitate retail investors to buy/sell like a normal mutual fund.
The funds raised through the debt ETF helps in smoothening borrowing plans of the participating CPSEs or public sector banks. It also helps them in meeting their capital expenditure needs.
Bharat Bond ETFs cross ₹50,000 crore AUM mark: 5 things to know
Bharat bond ETFs provide higher degree of certainty of returns (if held-to maturity) with a higher safety of capital as it invests in government owned AAA rated public sector bonds, as per experts.
"The success of Bharat Bond ETFs is a testament to the financial strength of PSUs and the trust that they inspire in investors. We are happy that our maiden debt ETF has achieved phenomenal success," said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary DIPAM, Ministry of Finance (MoF).
