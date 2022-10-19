Bharat Bond ETFs cross 50,000 crore AUM mark: 5 things to know

Bharat Bond Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), a central government initiative, have crossed the ₹50,000 crore asset under management (AUM) mark in just two and a half years, Edelweiss Mutual Fund (MF) said on Wednesday. Bharat Bond ETF is an exchange-traded fund that invests in the debt of public sector companies. The ETF currently invests only in 'AAA' rated bonds of public sector companies.

