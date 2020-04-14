About 15 months after SEBI first introduced the concept of side pocketing, BOI Axa Mutual Fund has introduced the procedure in its debt as well as equity schemes. Side pocketing allows mutual funds to separate out a portion of their portfolio in lieu of troubled debt. Only existing investors are allotted units in this seggregated portfolio. Investors can then exit the remaining portion of the scheme without affecting their chance of benefiting from recovery in the debt, when it happens. Side pocketing was primarily designed for debt and money market schemes but the regulations also allow it for debt and money market instruments held in equity and hybrid schemes said Kaustubh Belapur, Director, Fund Research, Morningstar Investment Advisor India.

A letter sent out by the fund house today informed investors of this action by the AMC.

BOI AXA Arbitrage Fund, BOI AXA Credit Risk Fund, BOI AXA Equity Debt Rebalancer Fund, BOI AXA Large & Mid Cap Equity Fund, BOI AXA Manufacturing and Infrastructure Fund, BOI AXA Short Term Income Fund, BOI AXA Liquid Fund, BOI AXA Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund, BOI AXA Conservative Hybrid Fund, BOI AXA Small Cap Fund, BOI AXA Tax Advantage Fund and BOI AXA Ultra Short Duration Fund are the schemes in which side pocketing has been introduced.

Investors who are not happy with this move can exit by 14th May without paying exit load.

Side pocketing procedure introduction by itself is not a cause for alarm. However the Covid 19 lockdown is likely to worsen the credit quality of paper across debt mutual funds. Investors should take this opportunity to scrutinize the debt held in the above mentioned BOI AXA schemes.