Bond rally may boost bank Q2 earnings

“Yields have come down despite the inflation numbers. Yields should have spiked. Instead, it has come down by 5-6 bps. All banks have provided heavily in the June quarter at 7.45%. Today, the yield is around 7.17% levels. If it continues like this till 30 September, there will be a good amount of write-back for banks, which will add to the profits," said Soma Sankara Prasad, managing director and chief executive of UCO Bank.