How bond market is luring India Inc away from banks

“Only AAA corporates are selectively looking at the bond market. Non-AAA-rated companies still prefer the loan market. Credit spreads have become very tight, and yields on AAA-rated bonds are not moving higher. While credit spread on 10-year AAA corporate bond was around 25 basis points (bps) earlier, it has narrowed to around 10 bps over G-Sec on an annualized basis," said Dhawal Dala, chief investment officer, Edelweiss AMC.