Bond trade platform 'BondEvalue' set for New Year launch in India

The MAS’ approval will help to accelerate engagements with potential partners, said Banerjee who aims to re-boost common man’s saving schemes in global markets. "As a child, I remember that we had a Godrej steel almirah, where the locker would have the Kisan Vikas Patras, along with other valuables, birth certificates, etc," said Banerjee, remembering his childhood days. “Blockchain is today’s financial Godrej steel almirah."