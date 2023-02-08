Bond yields rise as RBI keeps door open for another rate hike
Indian government bond yields ended higher on Wednesday after the RBI maintained a hawkish stance and surprised the market by leaving the door open to more tightening, saying core inflation remained high
MUMBAI : Indian government bond yields ended higher on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained a hawkish stance and surprised the market by leaving the door open to more tightening, saying core inflation remained high.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×