Home >Mutual Funds >News >Bond yields rise over 6%. What it means for your debt mutual funds?

The 10-year benchmark bond yields have risen to around 6.2%, the levels last seen earlier in May this year. Consequently, the long term debt mutual funds have seen a fall in their net asset values or NAVs. Most impacted categories were long duration debt funds, gilt funds and medium to long duration funds which have fallen by 2.40%, 1.91% and 1.48% respectively in the last one month when the yields have risen by around 40 bps. 1 bps is 1/100th of a percentage. The upward movement in government securities yield has pulled down the one year returns of the long duration debt funds and gilt funds from double-digit a month ago, to single digit now at around 8% for both the debt mutual fund categories.

Bond yields and prices have an indirect relationship. As yields move up, prices of existing debt funds go down, as the new securities become more favorable due to higher interest rates. That means, the NAV of the debt mutual fund scheme falls when the yields of securities go up.

The recent fall in the benchmark bond yields happened due to RBI's announcement of open market operations or OMO of government securities worth 20,000 crore. The RBI will conduct the open market purchases in two tranches on August 27 and September 03 this year.

Mutual fund experts ask investors to ignore such short term movements in the debt market. Just like equity markets, debt markets are also volatile in nature.

"It is okay to be aware of the market development but investors should not react to every market movement in the short term," says Joydeep Sen, founder, wiseinvestor.in . They should stick to their asset allocation and goal-based investments.

"The advise to stay with short duration funds still holds good," adds Sen.

