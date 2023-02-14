Bonds in India drop as CPI watchers query food price jump
Benchmark 10-year yields climbed as much as four basis points to 7.4% Tuesday before paring the gains slightly, as consumer-price data, released after market hours Monday, showed January inflation at 6.5%, beating estimates and breaching the central bank’s target ceiling
A surprise jump in India’s retail inflation is sparking plenty of debate and confusion among market watchers, coming on the heels of a hawkish monetary policy last week.
