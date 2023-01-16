Bright start for bonds to new year eases market pressures
Treasury yields have dropped sharply following cooler inflation data
Another strong week for the U.S. bond market is giving investors increasing hope that they can turn the page on a brutal 2022.
Yields on U.S. Treasurys, which fall when bond prices rise, have plunged this year even more than they shot upward last January, at the start of what ultimately became the worst year for bonds on record.
It is still extremely early, and many analysts believe that bonds will face challenges ahead. But the rally so far has exceeded most expectations, providing a boost to other assets, including stocks, and improving vibes across exhausted trading desks.
Investors will get further insight into the U.S. economy in the coming week. More banks, such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley, are set to report earnings after JPMorgan Chase & Co. said Friday that it was preparing for a mild recession and putting aside about $1.4 billion to handle potential loan losses. There will also be new data on retail sales and U.S. supplier prices.
Last year, declines in bond prices were so relentless that older Treasurys, known as off-the-runs, traded at unusually large discounts to newer, more frequently traded bonds because they were vulnerable to larger price drops.
This year has already provided a much better trading environment. Signs of moderating inflation and comments from Federal Reserve officials indicating that they will likely further slow the pace of their interest-rate increases has “made people a lot more comfortable fully investing in the Treasury market," said Michael Lorizio, a senior trader at Manulife Investment Management.
The conditions, he said, have been “energizing to both sides of the Street," with both asset managers and bond dealers feeling like they can “scale into larger trades and more off-the-run securities."
While cheering traders, this year’s nascent bond rally has implications far beyond Wall Street’s trenches. Falling Treasury yields translate to lower borrowing costs for consumers and businesses. Overall, the trend is good for economic growth—though potentially an issue for the Fed officials, who have expressed anxiety at times that market rallies could complicate their inflation fight.
For now, though, investors generally aren’t sharing that concern. Even as they have ratcheted down their interest-rate expectations, market-based measures of inflation expectations have remained stable. Those gauges currently suggest it will take mere months for consumer-price increases to slow to an annual pace around the Fed’s 2% target, down from the current rate of 6.5%.
Investors’ interest-rate expectations play a decisive role in dictating Treasury yields. When investors anticipate that future bonds won’t offer as much income as previously thought, it makes current bonds more valuable, causing yields to fall.
Two major events have fed investors’ optimism this year. First, a jobs report indicated that workers’ average hourly earnings rose both less than expected in December and less than previously estimated over the preceding two months. That suggested to some that a major driver of longer-term inflation might not be as potent as formerly feared.
Last week’s consumer-price index report was then also encouraging, hinting at a continued slowdown in the type of services inflation that Fed officials have spotlighted as particularly important.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note settled Friday at 3.510%, down from 3.570% a week earlier and 3.826% at the end of last year.
Treasury yields lie at the center of financial markets. Last year, the S&P 500 fell over 19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 33% in large part because skyrocketing yields meant investors could get a much-improved, risk-free return by simply holding Treasurys to maturity. Rising yields tend to be particularly damaging to shares of younger, fast-growing companies, many of them in the tech sector, because of the increased opportunity cost of waiting longer for potential generous cash flows.
This year, the reverse has occurred, with yields falling, the S&P 500 climbing 4.2% and the Nasdaq advancing 5.9%.
Some analysts caution that this relationship might not last. All else equal, falling Treasury yields are a positive for stocks. Still, if yields are sliding because investors are anticipating a bad recession, expectations for corporate earnings will also likely decline, causing stock prices to drop.
On the flip side, some welcome scenarios for stocks may not be so great for bonds. In the best outcome for the U.S. economy, inflation will continue to ease without a recession—a so-called soft landing. That should generally be good for stocks, and lower inflation is also typically helpful for bonds.
Even so, some analysts say this could lead to higher yields, because current bond prices reflect bets that the Fed will cut rates later this year. The central bank likely would face little pressure to cut rates if the economy isn’t in a recession.
“We do think that you can see yields move higher from here," said Zach Griffiths, a senior strategist at the research firm CreditSights. That, he said, is driven by the expectation that the Fed will raise rates one more time in February and then hold them steady as “economic growth manages to remain positive."
Worse scenarios for Treasurys also remain plausible, according to most investors and analysts.
Worried about continued tightness in the labor market, Fed officials have hardly declared victory over inflation. Their most recent forecast from December suggested that they could raise rates by another 0.75 percentage point this year, putting their benchmark federal-funds rate just above 5% at year-end, which is well above what investors are currently expecting.
Fed officials might “take the approach that, ‘OK, this has definitely been encouraging on the inflation side, but we’re not convinced that this is moving sustainably lower,’ " Mr. Griffiths said.