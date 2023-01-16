Bright start for bonds to new year eases market pressures

Investors will get further insight into the U.S. economy in the coming week. More banks, such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley, are set to report earnings after JPMorgan Chase & Co. said Friday that it was preparing for a mild recession and putting aside about $1.4 billion to handle potential loan losses. There will also be new data on retail sales and U.S. supplier prices.

