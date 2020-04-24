Brokers body seeks Sebi, FinMin intervention as Franklin closes 6 MF schemes

Mumbai: The Association of National Exchange Members of India (ANMI), a brokers industry body, on Friday sought the intervention of the securities market regulator Sebi and the ministry of finance to protect investor capital in six mutual fund schemes that Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund (FTMF) is shutting down.

Late on Thursday evening, Franklin Templeton announced that it is closing six debt schemes due to severe market dislocations and illiquidity on account of Covid-19 and unprecedented redemption pressure from investors. Collectively these funds managed a corpus of over ₹25,000 crore.

The six yield-oriented schemes that are being closed include Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Dynamic Accrual Fund, Credit Risk Fund, Short Term Income Plan, Ultra Short Bond Fund and Income Opportunities Fund. However, the decision is restricted to the six funds, and the other equity, debt and hybrid funds of Franklin Templeton MF are unaffected by this decision.

"Such an extreme step by FTMF has created panic among their investors as well as mutual fund investors in other debt schemes across asset management companies," said ANMI.

The brokers body requested Sebi and the finance ministry to set up an expert committee to look into the problems of the Franklin Templeton MF schemes and which, in a time bound manner, can inform the investors in these schemes as to how their funds will be repaid.

The letter added that the incident could impact public confidence in debt mutual funds, adding that an event like this should not lead to an erosion of trust in the ₹24 lakh crore asset management industry.

