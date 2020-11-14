BSE StAR MF launches a direct investment portal for corporates

'Corp Direct will simplify the mutual fund investment process and significantly reduce time and increase efficiency for corporates.'

BSE, the leading stock exchange has launched 'Corp Direct – A Direct Investment Portal for Corporates', with more features which will further simplify and provide end-to-end value-based services to the asset management companies (AMCs), distributors, investors, and mutual fund industry participants. The StAR MF Corp Direct Portal is loaded with salient new features and is currently live for Corporates. It will soon be available for other non-individuals (HUF, Partnership Firms, Societies, etc.)

The key features of StAR MF Corp Direct are as below:

The key features of StAR MF Corp Direct are as below:

• End to End Digital Web Module

• Corporate Parent-Child Entity Concept

• All AMCs and Schemes available under single platform

• SMS & Email Confirmation & approval process

• Multiple Transactions at single click

• Availability of Multiple Payment Options

• Quick Onboarding for Corporates who are already transacting (in any of the AMC/RTA platform)

• Customized Connectivity Feature (based on Corporate Requirement)

• Value added Services: Corporate Dashboard View, Transaction basket, Pre-filled transaction form, etc.

“Earlier this year, the market regulator allowed exchanges to process mutual fund investments directly from Investors, which has reiterated and created a level-playing field. Taking this opportunity, BSE has developed StAR MF Corp Direct portal, which will go a long way in improving the existing experience of corporates. Now, corporates can seamlessly transact (both in Direct & Regular mode) with all AMCs and Schemes, at one go using Corp Direct instead of switching between multiple platforms which is cumbersome," says Ganesh Ram, Business Head-Mutual Funds, BSE.

“Corp Direct will simplify the MF Investment process and significantly reduce time and increase efficiency for corporates," Ram adds.

BSE StAR MF’s net equity inflow contribution to mutual funds industry in Oct 2020 remained positive with value of ₹1,033 crore as compared to ₹-2,725 crore of industry. Overall net inflows contribution was 7% with a value of ₹6,451 crore as compared to industry total of ₹98,576 crore