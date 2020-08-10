NEW DELHI : Leading bourse BSE on Monday said its mutual fund distribution platform StAR MF has launched a direct investment portal for corporates, which will simplify the investment process.

The portal -- StAR MF Corp Direct -- will simplify and provide end-to-end value-based services to the asset management companies (AMCs), distributors, investors, and mutual fund industry participants, BSE said in a statement.

The portal is currently live for corporates. It will soon will be available for other non-individuals like HUF, partnership firms, societies among others. Earlier this year, the market regulator Sebi allowed exchanges to process mutual fund investments directly from investors.

Taking this opportunity, BSE has developed StAR MF Corp Direct portal, which will go a long way in improving the existing experience of corporates, said Ganesh Ram, Business Head-Mutual Funds at BSE.

"Now, corporates can seamlessly transact (both in direct and regular mode) with all AMCs and schemes, at one go using Corp Direct instead of switching between multiple platforms which is cumbersome, he said.

"Corp Direct will simplify the MF investment process and significantly reduce time and increase efficiency for corporates," he added. The portal will provide value added services -- corporate dashboard view, transaction basket, pre-filled transaction form to corporate.

In addition, all AMCs and schemes will be available under single platform. Overall, the platform processed 2.54 crore transactions during 2020-21 (April-July 20).

