BSE Star MF outage disrupts thousands of mutual fund orders

"We received a few complaints from some members on the slowness of the response of MF star system today between 1230 pm and 130 pm. BSE Star MF system has more than 68,000 direct members. Most of the members were able to conduct their business normally throughout the day. BSE star MF is an order aggregation system which sends the data to RTAs at the end of the day and does not have the response time related criticality which equity and derivatives trading systems have with price time priority. All 17.83 lakh plus orders received today, highest ever, have been conveyed to respective AMCs/ RTAs," said a spokesperson for BSE.