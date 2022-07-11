BSE StAR MF processes over 30.46 lakh transactions on July 11, its highest ever

For the April – June quarter of FY22-23, turnover of Rs. 1,11,920 crore was 10% higher than that in the April – June quarter of FY21-22 which was Rs. 1,01,769 crore
BSE StAR MF, the exchange’s online mutual fund distribution platform surpassed its previous single-day record of 30.11 lakh transactions on April 18, 2022 to hit 30.46 lakh transactions on July 11, 2022. This was driven by mutual funds and distributors channelising their transactions through online platforms.
The turnover of Rs. 36,847 crore in June 2022, though lower than the Rs. 38,370 crore in May 2022, was higher than the Rs. 36,584 crore in June 2021. In terms of transactions, these totalled 1.95 crore in June 2022 compared to 1.28 crore for Jun 2021, that is, an increase of 52%. In terms of transactions,
For the April – June quarter of FY22-23, turnover of Rs. 1,11,920 crore was 10% higher than that in the April – June quarter of FY21-22 which was Rs. 1,01,769 crore. In terms of transactions, it was 5.94 crore in April – June FY22-23, compared to 3.53 crore during April – June FY 21-22, a growth of 68%. The transaction value of Rs. 5.94 crore achieved during FY 22-23 (April – June) amounted to 32% of Rs. 18.47 crore worth of transactions during FY 21-22.
The platform reported new SIP (systematic investment plan) registrations of 7.23 lakh amounting to ₹198 crore in June 2022. This was, however, lower than that in the preceding month - 8.17 lakh new SIPs amounting to ₹208 crore. New equity inflow for June 2022 was Rs. 6,949 crore, lower than Rs. 8,403 crore in May 2022.
As per the press release, BSE StAR MF App (StAR MF Mobility) has processed over 69.30 lakh transactions since its launch, amounting to Rs. 22,353 crore as on June 2022. The app was launched to help mutual fund distributors register clients on real-time basis and execute paperless transactions. As of June 2022, the platform had a distributor network of 72,982.