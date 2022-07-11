BSE StAR MF processes over 30.46 lakh transactions on July 11, its highest ever

For the April – June quarter of FY22-23, turnover of Rs. 1,11,920 crore was 10% higher than that in the April – June quarter of FY21-22 which was Rs. 1,01,769 crore. In terms of transactions, it was 5.94 crore in April – June FY22-23, compared to 3.53 crore during April – June FY 21-22, a growth of 68%. The transaction value of Rs. 5.94 crore achieved during FY 22-23 (April – June) amounted to 32% of Rs. 18.47 crore worth of transactions during FY 21-22.

