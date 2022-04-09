BSE StAR MF's net equity inflow at 81,350 cr in FY22, logs 3-folds jump in Q4

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In Q4FY22, the transaction stood at 5.65 crore versus 2.95 crore in Q4 of last year, registering a growth of 92% yoy. Overall, the platform achieved 18.47 crore transactions in FY22 increasing by 97% from 9.38 crore recorded in FY21.
BSE StAR MF records stellar performance for the financial year FY22. The BSE-backed mutual fund distribution platform, contributed ₹81,350 crore as net equity inflow for FY22, accounting for 49% of the mutual fund industry's net equity inflow of ₹1,64,404 crore. In Q4 of FY22, the inflows nearly jumped three-folds on a year-on-year basis.
In the fourth quarter (January - March 2022), the platform posted a net equity inflow of ₹22,068 crore rising by a whopping 173% from ₹8,079 crore in the same quarter last year.
In a statement, BSE highlighted that BSE StAR MF processed over 1.96 crore transactions amounting to ₹42,976 crores in March 2022. It said, "in spite of the nationwide pandemic and lockdown BSE StAR MF has helped AMCs, members, and their clients in smooth paperless transactions.
Furthermore, StAR MF’s total active SIP book size stands at 1.20 cr as of March 2022. Meanwhile, the annual turnover is at ₹4,54,023 crore for the fiscal.
The platform's distributor network has seen a multi-fold increase to 72,252 (as of March 2022).
Also, the StAR MF App (StAR MF Mobility) has processed over 56.79 lakh transactions since its launch, amounting to Rs. 20,321 Cr till March 2022. The app was launched to help Mutual Fund Distributors register clients on a real-time basis and execute paperless transactions. Because of the superior support system and distribution reach of BSE StAR MF, the platform has grown exponentially with a network of over 72,252 distributors in India
