BSE StAR MF's net equity inflow at 81,350 cr in FY22, logs 3-folds jump in Q4

Also, the StAR MF App (StAR MF Mobility) has processed over 56.79 lakh transactions since its launch, amounting to Rs. 20,321 Cr till March 2022. The app was launched to help Mutual Fund Distributors register clients on a real-time basis and execute paperless transactions. Because of the superior support system and distribution reach of BSE StAR MF, the platform has grown exponentially with a network of over 72,252 distributors in India