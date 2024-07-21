Budget 2024: These mutual fund investors will benefit if FM Nirmala Sitharaman raises Section 80C limit

  • Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2024 on July 23. ELSS MF investors will benefit if the Section 80C limit is raised

Sangeeta Ojha
Updated21 Jul 2024, 03:02 PM IST
Budget 2024: ELSS funds are the only mutual funds eligible for tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act,
Budget 2024: ELSS funds are the only mutual funds eligible for tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act,

Budget 2024: If Finance Minister Sitharaman raised the Section 80C limit, investors in Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) mutual funds would benefit, as it would offer them enhanced opportunities for tax savings and investment growth. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2024 on July 23.

The call to raise the Section 80C deduction limit stems from the current 1.5 lakh limit, which was established in 2014 during Late Arun Jaitley's tenure as Finance Minister.

Archit Gupta, CEO of Clear, advocates revising the stagnant Section 80C limit, which has not kept pace with inflation since 2014. An adjustment would assist taxpayers in mitigating the impact of inflation and promote savings and investments in essential financial instruments like ELSS, tax saver FDs, and PPF. This move supports the broader objective of fostering financial resilience and prosperity across India.

Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulakara Private Limited, stresses the government's immediate need to contemplate increasing the Section 80C limit in the upcoming budget. This overdue adjustment would offer crucial relief to the middle class, grappling with escalating costs and insufficient tax exemptions. A higher limit would alleviate tax burdens and encourage savings and investments vital for personal and national financial advancement. Moreover, it would redirect more capital into critical sectors such as insurance, PF, and ESOPs, thereby deepening financial markets and aligning with economic realities.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Will your income tax slabs change on July 23?
Also Read | Budget 2024: 7 income tax benefits you could expect from FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Also Read | Budget 2024 expectations: What ‘aam aadmi’ expects from FM Sitharaman

Preeti Zende, a Sebi-registered investment advisor and founder of Apna Dhan Financial Services, expresses, "Increasing the LTCG limit for deduction from 1 lakh to 3 lakh would provide significant relief. Additionally, the new tax imposed on debt mutual funds harms their development. Investors are calling for reversing this tax or, at the very least, restoring indexation benefit for debt mutual funds."

ELSS funds are among the top investment choices for salaried individuals and the self-employed. Depending on the investment amount, they offer significant tax savings under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

ELSS funds are the only mutual funds eligible for tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Investors can claim deductions up to 1.5 lakh by investing in various tax-saving options.

Features of ELSS Mutual Funds

A low lock-in period of just three years, shorter than other Section 80C investments.

Gains from ELSS Mutual Funds are tax-exempt.

Provides high earning potential by investing in equity markets.

Withdrawals from ELSS Mutual Funds are also tax-free.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Mutual Fund news and updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:21 Jul 2024, 03:02 PM IST
HomeMutual FundsNewsBudget 2024: These mutual fund investors will benefit if FM Nirmala Sitharaman raises Section 80C limit

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    157.75
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -8.6 (-5.17%)

    Tata Power

    414.15
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -15.85 (-3.69%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.30
    03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -7.2 (-2.3%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.55
    03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -4.9 (-3.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    102.11
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    4.68 (4.8%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    614.00
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    27.65 (4.72%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    752.25
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    25.3 (3.48%)

    One 97 Communications

    458.70
    03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    13.65 (3.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,217.00292.00
      Chennai
      75,657.001,099.00
      Delhi
      74,485.00-659.00
      Kolkata
      74,485.00-73.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Mutual Funds

        More From Popular in Mutual Funds
        Calculate Tax
        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue