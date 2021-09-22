CAMS, Kfintech launch mutual fund transaction platform MF Central

Mutual fund registrar and transfer agents KFintech and CAMS have launched a portal, MF Central, following a directive by regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to come up with a mutual fund transaction platform by 31 December.

Investors will be able to get a consolidated statement of their mutual fund holdings and transactions through this platform and can also place service requests through it.

In its first phase, the platform is open to only resident Indians who are existing mutual fund investors. Only service requests have been enabled in phase 1 which is to be launched on Thursday. This will be followed by a mobile app in phase 2 and financial transactions like purchase and redemption in phase 3.

Users can sign into MF Central by providing their PAN and registered mobile number and then put the one-time password (OTP) sent to the mobile number for authentication. Users can view their holdings across mutual funds. However, holdings in demat form will be displayed with a lag.

In the first stage of the rollout, users can place service requests such as change of bank account, IFSC Code, mobile number, email address, multiple bank registration (up to five bank accounts) and nomination.

Users will also be able to change their Income Distribution Capital Withdrawal (formerly called dividend) option such as a change from IDCW reinvestment to payout or vice versa. In addition, they can consolidate their mutual fund folios, correct erroneous data, provide Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) details and update their status from minor to major. In the next phase of the platform, users will also be able to claim unclaimed dividends of previous time periods.

The platform is free of cost to users, but RTAs plan to monetise it through other means. “There will be opportunities to monetize the platform such as selling ad space on it to AMCs and selling APIs to fintechs," said Sreekanth Nadella, chief executive, KFin Technologies had told Mint in July.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.